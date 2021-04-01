Pakistan
Gilani for running constitutional matters with mutual understanding
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has assumed his day-to-day office activities in his chamber at Parliament House.
Yusuf Raza Gilani said the effective steps would be taken to raise issues of public interest along with effectual legislation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
He added that the efforts would be made to run the constitutional matters with mutual understanding.
