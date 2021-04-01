Markets
TSX opens higher on commodity-linked gains, upbeat factory data
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.13 points, or 0.44%, at 18,782.8.
01 Apr 2021
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in energy, mining stocks, while data showed the domestic manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace on record in March.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.13 points, or 0.44%, at 18,782.8.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
TSX opens higher on commodity-linked gains, upbeat factory data
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments