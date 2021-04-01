World
Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming
01 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected New York City's effort to hold five major oil companies liable for harm caused by global warming.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled in favor of BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips , Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc , rejecting the city's efforts to sue under state law for trespass and creating a nuisance.
"Global warming presents a uniquely international problem of national concern," Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan wrote for a three-judge pane. "It is therefore not well-suited to the application of state law."
