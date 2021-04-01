Federal Minister for Privatization directs to expedite PSM revival

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro has directed strictly following the timeline by working on war-footing to implement fully the plan for revival Pakistan Still Mills (PSM).

Co-chairing the weekly progress review meeting on the revival of PSM with Federal Minister for Finance and Industries Hammad Azhar, he also said that the work on the Public Sector Enterprises included in the active privatization list should be completed on priority basis.