ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
OPEC+ debates whether to ease oil output cuts, as US resumes energy calls to Saudi

  • US energy secretary, Saudi energy minister hold call.
  • Biden team had till now avoided Trump's approach to OPEC+.
  • Saudi opens talks with call for 'cautious stance'.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

LONDON/DUBAI/MOSCOW: OPEC+ debated on Thursday whether to keep deep oil output cuts in place or ease them after the new US administration resumed Donald Trump's practice of calling OPEC leader Saudi Arabia over policy and said energy should be kept affordable.

Jennifer Granholm, the new energy secretary appointed by US President Joe Biden, said on Twitter she had spoken to Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

"We reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable sources of energy for consumers," she wrote, adding a further reason for the group to consider a production hike.

Brent rose 2% to climb above $64 a barrel on Thursday, up more than 20% since the start of 2021 and near this year's high.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, a group known as OPEC+, have cut output by almost 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices. In addition, Saudi Arabia has made an extra 1 million bpd voluntary cut.

Thursday's virtual meeting of OPEC+ started at 1225 GMT.

"The picture is still not clear," one source said going into the talks.

In the run up to the meeting, OPEC+ delegates had said the group would likely keep most of those cuts in place, given a weak demand outlook because of new coronavirus lockdowns.

But the mood changed in the past 24 hours. The group is now deliberating whether to roll over the cuts or raise output, three OPEC+ sources said. The increase could amount to 0.5 million bpd, two sources said.

It was not clear if Granholm's call influenced the shift.

'CAUTIOUS STANCE'

Prince Abdulaziz opened the meeting by telling ministers: "Until the evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should maintain this cautious stance."

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak offered a slightly more bullish overview saying the global economy was recovering and an oil deficit has emerged.

In the past, Trump had used his influence to force Saudi Arabia to adjust output policy. When prices spiked, he insisted OPEC raise production. When oil prices collapsed last year, he called Saudi Arabia and Russia to clinch record oil output cuts, helping the US shale oil industry.

Biden's administration, which had at least until this week refrained from such an approach, has had much cooler dealings with Riyadh, imposing sanctions on some Saudi citizens over the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

When the OPEC+ decision on March 4 to keep steady drove prices up, the White House made no direct comment.

Reuters reported last month that no member of Biden's team had until then reached out to OPEC.

Adding to factors that could affect OPEC+ deliberations, some OPEC members have expressed frustration that non-OPEC Russia and Kazakhstan supported a broad rollover of existing cuts while also requesting small increases for themselves for a third month running, OPEC+ sources said.

Iran, whose output has been severely crimped by US sanctions, could also become a topic for discussion after it emerged Iranian exports were on the rise, especially to China.

OPEC+ Brent oil oil production Oil output and exports oil output policy oil output recovery

