Markets
China's Sinopec seeks spot LNG supplies from June through Feb
- The tender, which sought an unspecified number of cargoes each month on a delivered basis, closes on April 6, they said.
- Sinopec was one of Asia's top buyers of spot LNG last year.
01 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: China's Sinopec Corp has issued a tender seeking spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for deliveries from June through February next year, industry sources said, as the state oil major prepares for supplies for the winter of 2021/22.
The tender, which sought an unspecified number of cargoes each month on a delivered basis, closes on April 6, they said.
Sinopec was one of Asia's top buyers of spot LNG last year.
