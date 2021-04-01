ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canadian dollar forecasts grow more bullish as economy strengthens

*The median forecast of more than 30 strategists was for the Canadian dollar to rise a further 0.6% over the next three months to 1.25 per US dollar, or 80 US cents. * "We expect the Canadian dollar to be a general outperformer among the G10 over the coming year," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

TORONTO: Analysts have raised their Canadian dollar forecasts for the coming year, expecting the currency to benefit from faster growth in the domestic economy and a potential reduction by the Bank of Canada of its bond purchases, a Reuters poll showed.

The loonie advanced 1.4% against the US dollar in the first quarter, its fourth straight quarterly gain and the best performance among the G10 currencies.

The median forecast of more than 30 strategists was for the Canadian dollar to rise a further 0.6% over the next three months to 1.25 per US dollar, or 80 US cents.

It was then expected to climb to 1.23 in one year, compared with a 1.25 forecast in March's poll.

"We expect the Canadian dollar to be a general outperformer among the G10 over the coming year," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"Canada's economy looks poised to enjoy one of the strongest growth rebounds this year thanks to a combination of domestic fiscal support, higher commodity prices and spillover from US demand."

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which has soared about 80% since last November.

Data on Wednesday showed Canada's economy expanded for a ninth consecutive month in January and most likely grew in February, adding to evidence a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was stronger than expected.

That could encourage Canada's central bank to dial back the pace of stimulus.

"The Bank of Canada is likely to be among the first to taper asset purchases, furthering yield support for the loonie," Nelson said.

Strategists expect the bank to cut this month the amount of bonds it buys each week to C$3 billion from C$4 billion. Canada's 5-year yield trades about 7 basis points above the equivalent US rate.

The country is facing a potential third wave of COVID-19 infections. Still, vaccine supplies are picking up, which could help narrow the economic advantage of the United States, one of the countries with the fastest rollouts.

"The US economy will likely do well in the short term, but several other countries will be following in its wake soon as vaccination will progress," said Hendrix Vachon, a senior economist at Desjardins.

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada Canadian economy Canadian GDP G10 currencies

Canadian dollar forecasts grow more bullish as economy strengthens

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters