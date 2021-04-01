Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) allowed on Thursday the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to be unblocked in the country after banning it for 20 days.

On March 11, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ban the app for promoting immoral, objectionable content.

During the hearing today, the PHC ordered the government to restore the app and ensure that immoral content is not uploaded to the app. The court asked the PTA director-general what action had been taken regarding the app. The director-general replied that TikTok has hired a focal person who will handle the issues of immoral and illegal content that is uploaded to the app, ARY reported.

Following the high court's order, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said one should be careful while taking decisions that may cause harm to the economic future of the country.

The video-sharing app has been a target of several complaints and court petitions calling for its ban in Pakistan citing immoral content. Last year in October, the PTA had banned TikTok after receiving complaints against immoral content on the app. However, the PTA restored the app after 10 days.