ANL 36.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.37%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
TRG 149.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.03%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.29 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,789 Decreased By ▼ -151.55 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,473 Decreased By ▼ -114.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,231 Decreased By ▼ -37.78 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's annual electricity use down first time in at least 35 years

  • India's power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21 compared with the previous year, the data showed.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

CHENNAI: India's annual electricity use fell for the first time in at least 35 years during the fiscal year to end-March 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, mainly due to intense lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

India's power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21 compared with the previous year, the data showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity production for six straight months ending in August.

Demand for electricity has picked up since, however, and generation grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.

Coronavirus lockdowns India's Electricity Power annual electricity

India's annual electricity use down first time in at least 35 years

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters