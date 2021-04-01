Business & Finance
India's annual electricity use down first time in at least 35 years
- India's power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21 compared with the previous year, the data showed.
01 Apr 2021
CHENNAI: India's annual electricity use fell for the first time in at least 35 years during the fiscal year to end-March 2021, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, mainly due to intense lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
India's power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21 compared with the previous year, the data showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity production for six straight months ending in August.
Demand for electricity has picked up since, however, and generation grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.
