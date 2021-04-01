Pakistan
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
- The novel coronavirus also claimed 98 more lives in 24 hours.
- The country's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.93%.
01 Apr 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 9.93% on Thursday after the country reported nearly 5000 new infections.
During the last 24 hours, 50,055 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of people tested to 10,247,374. Out of these new tests conducted, 4,974 came out positive, taking the national tally to 672,931.
This is the first time this year that the country has reported nearly 5000 cases. The last time the country reported 5000 cases was in July. According to National Command and Operation Centre, the country's death toll has jumped to 14,530 after 98 people succumbed to the virus.
Meanwhile, 2,148 people all recovered from COVID-19, taking the tally to 605,274.
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan
US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report
Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far
Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN
Read more stories
Comments