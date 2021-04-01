Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 9.93% on Thursday after the country reported nearly 5000 new infections.

During the last 24 hours, 50,055 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of people tested to 10,247,374. Out of these new tests conducted, 4,974 came out positive, taking the national tally to 672,931.

This is the first time this year that the country has reported nearly 5000 cases. The last time the country reported 5000 cases was in July. According to National Command and Operation Centre, the country's death toll has jumped to 14,530 after 98 people succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, 2,148 people all recovered from COVID-19, taking the tally to 605,274.