ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 21.63 (0.45%)
BR30 25,123 Increased By ▲ 182.65 (0.73%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Apr 01, 2021
World

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

  • Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen in public since she was deposed but a member of her legal team, Min Min Soe, was summoned to a police station in the capital Naypyidaw for a video meeting with her.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy on Myanmar implored the Security Council to take action Wednesday in the Asian nation's escalating crisis, warning of the risk of civil war and an imminent "bloodbath" as the junta violently represses pro-democracy protests.

More than 520 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, halting Myanmar's decade-old experiment in democracy.

"I appeal to this Council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe," special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told the closed-door session, according to remarks obtained by AFP.

She said she remained open for dialogue with the junta but added: "If we wait only for when they are ready to talk, the ground situation will only worsen. A bloodbath is imminent."

Barbara Woodward, the UN envoy from Britain, which requested the meeting, told reporters the Security Council was "united in its condemnation" and was discussing "a range of measures at our disposal."

But China, considered Myanmar's main ally, ruled out sanctions.

"One-sided pressure and calling for sanctions or other coercive measures will only aggravate tension and confrontation and further complicate the situation, which is by no means constructive," China's ambassador, Zhang Jun, told the meeting, according to a statement.

The session came after Suu Kyi's legal team earlier Wednesday said the ousted leader appeared to be in good health despite two months of detention.

Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen in public since she was deposed but a member of her legal team, Min Min Soe, was summoned to a police station in the capital Naypyidaw for a video meeting with her.

Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges, and conviction could see her barred from office for life.

