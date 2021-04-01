ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 21.63 (0.45%)
BR30 25,123 Increased By ▲ 182.65 (0.73%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

  • Regional bloc the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held emergency talks in Harare to discuss the violence.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

PEMBA: More than 8,100 people have reached safety outside the northern Mozambican town of Palma a week after it was besieged by jihadists, the UN said Wednesday, as thousands others remained stranded.

Armed militants raided the coastal town on March 24, ransacking buildings and beheading residents as thousands fled into surrounding forest.

Dozens have been killed and many more are still missing in a coordinated attack seen as the biggest escalation of an Islamist insurgency that has battered Cabo Delgado province since 2017.

"Many more people remain displaced inside of Palma, including thousands who have reportedly gathered near the Afungi complex, where the security situation remains volatile," the UN agency for humanitarian assistance OCHA said.

Up to 10,000 are estimated to be around the Afungi peninsula gas site, according to sources involved.

The fighting had already displaced nearly 700,000 people in the gas-rich province, more than 43,000 of which were staying in Palma before the attack. Hundreds more were still seeking to leave Palma, while thousands were making their way out by foot, boat and road, the UN said.

Palma is around 10 kilometres (six miles) away from a multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas (LNG) project led by French firm Total and involving other international companies.

But President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday downplayed the latest attack as "not the biggest", despite its unprecedented proximity to Africa's single biggest investment project.

"Let us not lose focus, let us not be disturbed," Nyusi told reporters at an event in the capital Maputo.

The army said it had sent more troops to Palma in a bid to recapture the town, with local TV showing soldiers deploying.

"We are still disembarking troops. We have not declared the end of our intervention," mission commander Chongo Vidigal said.

Regional bloc the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held emergency talks in Harare to discuss the violence.

Total had already suspended operations and evacuated some staff in late December after jihadists launched a series of raids near its compound.

It had just announced plans to progressively resume work hours before the militants attacked Palma.

UNITED NATION Cochabamba Palma Mozambique attack Cabo Delgado province OCHA

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Australia's Brisbane lifts snap virus lockdown ahead of Easter

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Graphic bodycam footage played at Floyd murder trial

China seeks 'democratic transition', but no sanctions, on Myanmar

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters