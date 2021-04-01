ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 16.6 (0.35%)
BR30 25,106 Increased By ▲ 165.89 (0.67%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Tokyo stocks open higher on US stimulus

AFP 01 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday following a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors mulling the effects of a $2-trillion US spending plan on the global market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.95 percent or 277.13 points at 29,455.93 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.96 percent or 18.71 points to 1,972.71.

"Japanese shares are seen rebounding following US President Biden's infrastructure spending," Mizuho Securities said, referring to a $2-billion plan aimed at modernizing America's crumbling transport network.

Senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Securities warned however the Biden administration's stimulus can be interpreted as market-negative as it "is prompting a further rise in US yields" that could cause inflation.

The dollar fetched 110.71 yen in early Asian trade, unchanged from the level in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, some financials were lower following recent announcements of losses linked to investment in a US client by Nomura Holdings and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Nomura Holdings was down 0.41 percent at 579 yen, Shinsei Bank was off 0.78 percent at 1,775 yen and Mitsui Sumitomo Financial was down 0.61 percent at 3,982 yen. But Mitsubishi UFJ was up 0.73 percent at 596 yen after three days of declines.

Toshiba jumped 6.42 percent to 3,980 yen after reports that two US data-storage firms are separately exploring a potential deal for Japanese semiconductor company Kioxia, in which Toshiba holds a stake of around 40 percent.

Renesas Electronics jumped 3.66 percent after two days of rout following a fire last week at one of its plants.

Investors were also weighing the latest business confidence survey by the Bank of Japan, which showed further improvement after the pandemic hit the world's third-largest economy.

On Wall Street, the Dow shed 0.3 percent to close at 32,981.5, while the broad-based S&P gained 0.4 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 1.5 percent.

Tokyo stocks Mizuho Securities Yoshihiro Okasan Online Securities Nikkei 225 Nikkei up

