ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan plans to give 10,000 Qingqi rickshaws to poor

APP 01 Apr 2021

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has planned to provide 10,000 Qingqi rickshaws to the poor during the next financial year with the aim to provide sustainable and dignified livelihood opportunities for an impoverished masses.

“It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable economic change in the life of the youth living in rural or urban areas of the province,” an official of Balochistan government told APP.

The purchasing of special vans for the persons with disability was also planned for the coming financial year to provide best transport facility to the special persons of the province, he added.

The government, he said has decided to extend the distribution of tricycles to deserving persons with disabilities. “It is also being planned to award 400 more tricycles in the financial year 2021-22,” he added.

To a query, he said the Social Welfare Department would ensure distribution of the motorized tricycles among deserving Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has directed that an internship programme based on technical training should be introduced for the next financial year to make the youth skilled to raise a technical

labour based human resource.

He said that the students from the downtrodden section of the society will be awarded scholarships every year.

He informed that the construction of the building of High Tech Training Centre Quetta was completed which would help in imparting technical training to the youth of the province as technical labour was highly required in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Responding to another query, he said numerous women empowerment projects were being included in the new annual development programme to ensure the uplift of the province, he informed.

He went on to mention that Balochistan province had huge potential of religious tourism as one of the most archaic and sacred Hindu religious sites were scattered in the provinces and tourists of all faiths visit these places.

The Hanglaj Mata Temple and Kali Mata Temple in Kalat would be developed on the format of Kartarpur model to extend all possible facilities to the tourists.

Jam Kamal Khan CPEC financial year Balochistan government opportunities PWDs

Balochistan plans to give 10,000 Qingqi rickshaws to poor

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.