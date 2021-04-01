ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
WHO experts give nod to China jabs

AFP 01 Apr 2021

GENEVA: Two Chinese coronavirus jabs are safe and effective, WHO experts said Wednesday after reviewing partial data, providing a potential boost to countries from Australia to Europe struggling to roll out vaccines fast enough.

Fewer than 600 million jabs have been given out across the world, three months after vaccination programmes began in earnest in Western countries and leaders hailed the drugs as the only safe way out of punishing lockdowns.

Vaccine specialists at the World Health Organization did not issue any advice on how to use China’s jabs, saying they would wait until a decision had been taken on whether to grant them emergency licences.

The experts said the vaccines from Sinovac and Sinopharm “lacked data” for older age groups and people with medical conditions other than Covid.

Another vaccine maker, Pfizer-BionTech, was pushing ahead with its plans to ramp up production and rollout — saying on Wednesday new data from the US showed its jab was 100 percent effective on 12 to 15-year-olds.

The firm said it wanted to start vaccinating youngsters in the US before the start of the next school year. The US has already rolled out almost 150 million vaccines doses, far more than any other country. But it has also suffered more than 550,000 deaths, the highest death toll in the world.

Globally, the virus has killed more than 2.8 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Large parts of Europe are battling high infection rates, with most of the continent still living under lockdowns or other restrictions. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has repeatedly vowed not to reintroduce a national lockdown, is under increasing pressure.

He is expected to announce tougher measures — possibly including school closures — later Wednesday.

In Paris, intensive care beds are running low and infection rates are approaching last year’s peak, pushing medics to breaking point.

Australia, largely free of Covid infections, still faces a huge challenge to get jabs into arms, especially since some countries have started blocking exports to what they regard as a low-risk region.

So far, just 670,000 doses have been administered, well below initial plans to vaccinate four million people by the end of March.

