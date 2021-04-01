ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
European stocks flat

Reuters 01 Apr 2021

ROTTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks were flat on Wednesday as a 30% slump for delivery company Deliveroo in its London debut took the shine off the fourth straight quarterly rise for the benchmark STOXX 600.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.1% to 430.4 - trading below its pre-pandemic peak of 433.9. The benchmark was on course to end March with a 6.4% rise and the first quarter with an 8% gain.

The German DAX slipped 0.1% after breaching the 15,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, while the UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%.

Shares in Deliveroo opened well below the initial public offering price, falling as low as 271 pence. The company had priced its IPO at 390 pence per share, giving it a valuation of 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion), less than initially expected.

Continental peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero fell 2.0% and 0.3%, respectively.

H&M fell 2.8% after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

Poland’s CD Projekt dropped 13.1% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after its strategy update that included seeking M&A targets disappointed investors.

French business IT services provider Capgemini rose 1.6% after it raised its medium-term margin targets.

