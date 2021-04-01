European stocks flat

ROTTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks were flat on Wednesday as a 30% slump for delivery company Deliveroo in its London debut took the shine off the fourth straight quarterly rise for the benchmark STOXX 600.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched down 0.1% to 430.4 - trading below its pre-pandemic peak of 433.9. The benchmark was on course to end March with a 6.4% rise and the first quarter with an 8% gain.

The German DAX slipped 0.1% after breaching the 15,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday, while the UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%.

Shares in Deliveroo opened well below the initial public offering price, falling as low as 271 pence. The company had priced its IPO at 390 pence per share, giving it a valuation of 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion), less than initially expected.

Continental peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero fell 2.0% and 0.3%, respectively.

H&M fell 2.8% after the Swedish retailer reported a quarterly loss and said it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

Poland’s CD Projekt dropped 13.1% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after its strategy update that included seeking M&A targets disappointed investors.

French business IT services provider Capgemini rose 1.6% after it raised its medium-term margin targets.