UK records 43 new COVID deaths, 4,052 new cases
01 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain reported on Wednesday another 43 deaths of people within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, along with 4,052 new cases of the coronavirus.
The official figures also showed 30,905,538 people had received their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
