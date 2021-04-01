ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Yields dip at quarter-end, ahead of infrastructure plan

  • Demand was evident at the long end of the curve with the 10-year yield last down 1.4 basis points at 1.710% after rising to a 14-month high on Tuesday.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday morning on demand from traders rebalancing their portfolios for quarter-end, and ahead of President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending announcement.

Traders must rebalance their portfolios at the end of the month and quarter to account for the drop in maturity of a bond portfolio as time passes. In order to rebalance, traders buy longer-dated debt, which typically drives yields lower.

Demand was evident at the long end of the curve with the 10-year yield last down 1.4 basis points at 1.710% after rising to a 14-month high on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond yield was down 2.5 basis points at 2.370%.

The move lower in yields on longer-dated debt flattened the yield curve.

The flattening began late on Tuesday after the spread between two- and 10-year yields - the most commonly used measure of the yield curve - had earlier reached its widest since July 2015.

The two- and 10-yield curve on Wednesday was down less than a basis point on the day, while the spread between the five- and 30-year yields was down 1.5 basis points on the day.

There is "a little bit of a bid in the long end as we look towards extensions and rebalancing. Overall it has been a fairly quiet day. Even this stronger data has had a minimal impact," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald.

"There are a lot of people looking over to finish the quarter," said Lederer.

Yields were little moved by reports earlier that U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months in March as more Americans got vaccinated against COVID-19, pushing the economy toward a broader reopening.

The dip in yields comes ahead of Biden's infrastructure announcement later Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

The plan could have a price tag as high as $4 trillion to pay for traditional roads and bridges while also addressing climate change and income equality.

Such a plan would require an increase in debt issuance that would drive Treasury prices lower and yields higher.

Wednesday's dip in yields may therefore be a temporary move ahead of the announcement.

"The Biden thing is definitely important. I do believe that we could continue to see higher rates," said Lederer.

"If the economy continues to show that it is gaining momentum, and inflation picks up, with all this money in the system, I think that higher rates is where we should be going."

Joe Biden inflation U.S. Treasury yields COVID19 Justin Lederer

Yields dip at quarter-end, ahead of infrastructure plan

