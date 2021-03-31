Pakistan
Balochistan reports 19 more positive for COVID-19
- According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 657163 people were screened for the virus till March 31 out of which 19 more were reported positive.
Updated 01 Apr 2021
QUETTA: About 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19576 in Balochistan on Wednesday.
As many as 19106 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 208 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.
