ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health, lawyer says

  • Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges and conviction could see her barred from political office for life.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in good health despite two months of detention, her legal team said Wednesday, as diplomatic pressure on the military junta ramped up.

Daily protests demanding the restoration of the elected government have been met with a crackdown that has left more than 520 civilians dead in the weeks since the February 1 coup.

The junta's violent response has triggered international condemnation -- and threats of retaliation from some of Myanmar's myriad ethnic armed groups.

The US State Department ordered the departure of non-essential diplomatic staff and their families from Myanmar, and Japan -- a top donor to the country -- halted new aid payments.

The 75-year-old Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was deposed by the military and detained in the early hours of February 1.

But a member of her legal team, Min Min Soe, was summoned to a police station in the capital Naypyidaw for a video meeting with her on Wednesday.

Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges and conviction could see her barred from political office for life.

"The physical situation of DASSK (Suu Kyi) seemed good according to her appearance on video screen," her legal team said in a statement.

Suu Kyi noted that during the meeting, police officers remained at the lawyer's side, and guards monitored her at her end, the statement said, adding that the Nobel laureate had asked whether this was legal.

She faces a court hearing on Thursday, though another of her lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, said it was likely to be fairly brief and deal with administrative matters.

The junta is also probing Suu Kyi over allegations she took payments of gold and $600,000 in cash, but Khin Maung Zaw said these were not likely to become formal charges at this stage.

Meanwhile, a group of ousted MPs from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), who have been working underground against the junta, said Wednesday they would form "a new civilian government" in the first week of April, without giving further details.

The Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), the Burmese word for "parliament", also warned in a statement that "serious action" would be taken against those who are not part of the protest movement.

The US said it had decided to pull its staff out of the country to protect their safety and security.

World powers have repeatedly condemned the violent crackdown on dissent and hit top junta figures with sanctions.

Japan has halted new aid to the country, according to the country's foreign minister, but stopped short of imposing sanctions.

"What stance is Japan taking in terms of economic assistance? There is no new aid. We are taking this clear position," Toshimitsu Motegi told parliament on Tuesday.

But so far the pressure has not swayed the generals.

The spiralling bloodshed has angered some of Myanmar's 20 or so armed ethnic groups, who control large areas of territory mostly in border regions.

Three of them -- the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Myanmar Nationalities Democratic Alliance Army and the Arakan Army -- on Tuesday threatened to join the protesters' fight unless the military reined in its violence.

Brigadier General Tar Bhone Kyaw from the TNLA told AFP on Wednesday that they were mulling whether to end their ceasefire with the military, which he accused of "war crimes".

While the trio has yet to act on their warning, two other outfits -- the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) -- have stepped up attacks on military and police in recent days.

A police station in Bago was reportedly hit with a rocket attack that injured five officers on Tuesday, though it was not clear who was responsible.

The KNU, one of the biggest rebel groups, took over an army base in eastern Kayin state at the weekend, prompting the military to respond with air strikes.

Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar junta anti coup protest

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health, lawyer says

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters