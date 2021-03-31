ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
FM Qureshi meets Tajik president, defence minister

  • "Indeed our bilateral ties with Tajikistan are of great importance with the shared vision and goals of Pakistan and Tajikistan leadership lending a strong foundation to build these further," Qureshi tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 31 Mar 2021

Expressing satisfaction over the nature of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Tajikistan has expressed the commitment to further strengthen relations with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met on Wednesday where they held a discussion on regional security situation including the Afghan peace process. Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi told the president that there are a lot of opportunities for expanding relations between the two countries in different fields like trade. The FM shared that the early completion of the CASA 1000 project will prove to be instrumental for establishment of energy corridor amongst the South and Central Asian states.

Following the meeting, the FM said it was a pleasure to meet President Rahmon. "Indeed our bilateral ties with Tajikistan are of great importance with the shared vision and goals of Pakistan and Tajikistan leadership lending a strong foundation to build these further," Qureshi tweeted.

Later, the FM also met Tajikistan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo. Both sides agreed on the need to work together to defeat extremism, terrorism, drug trafficking, and cross-border crime.

