ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.14%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.23%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.64%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
DGKC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.7%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
HASCOL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.52%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 160.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.75%)
UNITY 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 67.92 (1.42%)
BR30 25,516 Increased By ▲ 404.39 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,057 Increased By ▲ 566.17 (1.27%)
KSE30 18,508 Increased By ▲ 249.62 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Indian rupee hits 1-month low in opening trade, may fall further

  • Traders expect higher demand for dollars due to the financial year end in India as well and that is expected to keep pressure on the local unit.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in a month on Wednesday morning, tracking continued gains in the dollar index on the back of the rise in US bond yields.

The partially convertible rupee was at 73.52/53 per dollar at 0437 GMT versus its previous close of 73.38 after touching 73.59 in opening deals, its weakest since March 1.

Traders expect higher demand for dollars due to the financial year end in India as well and that is expected to keep pressure on the local unit.

The broader NSE share index was down 0.6% while the BSE index was 0.8% lower. Any portfolio outflows by foreign investors could also pressure the rupee, traders said.

