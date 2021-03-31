World
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations
- The loan will fund the purchase of at least 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups determined.
31 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $450 million loan to Indonesia to help the country's state firm Bio Farma to procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Manila-based lender said in a statement.
The loan will fund the purchase of at least 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups determined by the Indonesian government, the bank said, adding that it was part of its $9 billion Asia Pacific Access Facility programme for developing members.
