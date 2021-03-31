ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.97%)
AVN 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.91%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.77%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.5%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.90 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.01%)
UNITY 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.64%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 63.68 (1.33%)
BR30 25,562 Increased By ▲ 449.98 (1.79%)
KSE100 45,000 Increased By ▲ 508.55 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,482 Increased By ▲ 223.62 (1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

  • The loan will fund the purchase of at least 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups determined.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $450 million loan to Indonesia to help the country's state firm Bio Farma to procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Manila-based lender said in a statement.

The loan will fund the purchase of at least 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority groups determined by the Indonesian government, the bank said, adding that it was part of its $9 billion Asia Pacific Access Facility programme for developing members.

