Daimler says despite chip shortage, 2021 off to good start
31 Mar 2021
LONDON: Daimler AG said on Wednesday that despite a global shortage of semiconductor chips, the German carmaker has got off to a good start in 2021 and still expects this to be a significantly better year for sales and profits than 2020.
The carmaker said the planned listing of its truck making unit is being prepared and should be completed by the end of 2021.
