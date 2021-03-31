ANL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.79%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.75%)
PRL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.76%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.43%)
UNITY 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 61.1 (1.28%)
BR30 25,525 Increased By ▲ 413.22 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,977 Increased By ▲ 486.44 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 212.12 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Daimler says despite chip shortage, 2021 off to good start

  • The carmaker said the planned listing of its truck making unit is being prepared and should be completed by the end of 2021.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: Daimler AG said on Wednesday that despite a global shortage of semiconductor chips, the German carmaker has got off to a good start in 2021 and still expects this to be a significantly better year for sales and profits than 2020.

The carmaker said the planned listing of its truck making unit is being prepared and should be completed by the end of 2021.

Daimler German carmaker semiconductor

Daimler says despite chip shortage, 2021 off to good start

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters