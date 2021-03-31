ANL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.79%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.75%)
PRL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.76%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.43%)
UNITY 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 60.9 (1.28%)
BR30 25,521 Increased By ▲ 409.39 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,976 Increased By ▲ 485.24 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,472 Increased By ▲ 213.91 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar hits 3-week low as US readies infrastructure plan

  • Canada's GDP data for January is due on Wednesday.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly three weeks against its US counterpart, as oil fell and the prospect of a major spending package to tackle America's infrastructure needs broadly bolstered the greenback.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2633 to the greenback, or 79.16 US cents, having touched its weakest level since March 10 at 1.2646.

"Nothing can keep up with the US dollar," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "The US fiscal foot is on the accelerator, the monetary foot is on the accelerator."

US President Joe Biden is set to outline on Wednesday how he intends to pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan.

Accelerating vaccinations have also boosted the US economic outlook.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, while the loonie has gained 0.8% against the greenback this year, the best performance among G10 currencies.

"I wouldn't be too pessimistic about Canada," Chandler said. "A lot of people think at next month's meeting the Bank of Canada may outline plans to taper their bond buying."

A hefty Canadian job gain in February has helped give the Bank of Canada confidence that the economic recovery will become less choppy, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told Reuters last week.

Canada's GDP data for January is due on Wednesday.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, lost ground as the Suez Canal reopened to traffic. US crude prices settled 1.6% lower at $60.55 a barrel.

Pfizer Inc has agreed to accelerate the delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canada's 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.550%, but hel well below the 14-month high notched earlier this month at 1.677%.

Yuan Canadian Dollar US dollar Global Forex US counterpart

Canadian dollar hits 3-week low as US readies infrastructure plan

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters