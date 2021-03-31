ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.58%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
DGKC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.56%)
EPCL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.29%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.89%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
PTC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (2.59%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 61.1 (1.28%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 410.46 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,976 Increased By ▲ 484.62 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,469 Increased By ▲ 210.36 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar gains as investors bet on strong US recovery

  • Investors will watch closely the monthly US nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with Federal Reserve policymakers so far citing slack in the labor market for their continued lower-for-longer stance on interest rates.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar advanced against major currencies on Tuesday, climbing to a one-year high versus the yen, as increasing US vaccinations and a major stimulus package backed expectations of a strong recovery from the pandemic, lifting Treasury yields.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-month highs on Tuesday at 1.776%, and were last slightly up on the day at 1.727%.

Treasury yields hit new highs a day before President Joe Biden is set to outline how he intends to pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan.

The dollar index rose above the 93 mark and was last up 0.4%at 93.294. It hit a high of 93.357, its highest level in four months.

"US economic optimism has been the biggest driver this whole time with the move from 89 in the dollar index to 93," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"There is a bit of momentum behind the move. We have broken some key technical levels in some of the key currencies, including the dollar index," he added.

The dollar index has risen in five of the last six sessions.

Tuesday's US data further supported the upbeat outlook on the world's largest economy. Reports showed that US consumer confidence climbed in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while housing prices soared year-on-year in January.

The safe-haven dollar also found some support as investors digested the fallout from the collapse of highly leveraged investment fund Archegos Capital.

The greenback also rose above 110 yen, a level not seen since March last year, and was last up 0.5% on the day at 110.35 yen.

The greenback was on track for its best month since late 2016.

Analysts said the yen was also vulnerable to higher inflation expectations in the United States than in Japan and a rise in long-term US yields. The dollar/yen pair typically has a positive correlation with long-term US yields.

The euro, meanwhile, weakened to $1.1711, its lowest level since early November. It was last down 0.4% to $1.1715.

Tougher coronavirus curbs in France and Germany dimmed the short-term outlook for the European economy. A widening spread between US and German bond yields is adding pressure on the euro.

The spread between US and German 10-year yields has widened the most since January of last year.

Investors will watch closely the monthly US nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with Federal Reserve policymakers so far citing slack in the labor market for their continued lower-for-longer stance on interest rates.

"In a week when the market is feeling so optimistic about the forthcoming payrolls release, it seems very likely that the greenback will find strong support," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

However, "the market is in danger of pricing in too much inflation risk," meaning "we see scope for the US dollar to soften in the months ahead," the report said.

COVID19 Dollar Treasury yields benchmark 10 year Treasury yields Archegos Capital US economic optimism Erik Nelson

Dollar gains as investors bet on strong US recovery

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters