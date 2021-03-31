ANL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.79%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.41%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.8%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.74%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.61%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.85%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.88%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 88.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.75%)
PRL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.76%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.43%)
UNITY 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 60.9 (1.28%)
BR30 25,521 Increased By ▲ 409.39 (1.63%)
KSE100 44,976 Increased By ▲ 485.24 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,472 Increased By ▲ 213.91 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Australia shares jump 1% on financials, mining boost

  
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

Australian shares jumped slightly more than 1% on Wednesday, driven by heavyweight financials and mining stocks, and as traders locked in positions to rebalance at the end of the month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.06% at 6,738.4 points, as at 2330 GMT. The benchmark was on track to gain 2.2% for the month.

"I think this movement is mostly institutional investors who make trades on a monthly basis locking in the performance that they have had over the month by reversing their previous actions," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said.

"The material sector that had a good run but then recently came under pressure is doing well, whereas some stocks such as utility and healthcare, which had good moves recently are the under-performers today."

Nikkei futures were down 0.15% and S&P 500 E-minis futures edged up 0.06%. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes elevated to 1.71%.

The energy sub-index rose 1.6%, with independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd and gas explorer Santos advancing 2.3% and 2.13?%, respectively.

Mining stocks gained 1.6%, with global miners BHP and Rio Tinto advancing 3% and 2.4% respectively.

Financial stocks climbed 1.1%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks rising between 1% and 1.5%.

Suncorp Group Ltd rose 1% in early trade after the insurer said it had received 7,600 claims for damages from severe flooding along Australia's east coast, and expects the number will rise in coming days.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks dipped alongside weak bullion prices, with heavyweight Newcrest Mining losing nearly 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,446.76, with cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge Ltd gaining the most on the benchmark.





