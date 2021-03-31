ANL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.05%)
ASC 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.81%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.58%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 122.05 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.56%)
EPCL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
HASCOL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.95%)
HUBC 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.96%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
JSCL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.69%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.28%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.69%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
PTC 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 40.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
TRG 160.76 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.46 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.7%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 66.39 (1.39%)
BR30 25,545 Increased By ▲ 433.24 (1.73%)
KSE100 45,008 Increased By ▲ 516.76 (1.16%)
KSE30 18,495 Increased By ▲ 236.83 (1.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
China factory activity rises as economic recovery broadens: official

  • NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said that with China's control of the Covid-19 outbreak, consumer demand returned and "the service industry accelerated its recovery".
AFP 31 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Factory activity in China picked up in March, official data showed, as the country's economic recovery broadened after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activit,y grew more than expected to 51.9 -- from 50.6 in February -- according to the National Bureau of Statistics, with production accelerating after the holiday lull and major economies abroad recovering from coronavirus slowdowns as well.

Non-manufacturing PMI made a significant rebound to 56.3, higher than the Bloomberg forecast of 52.0 and pointing to better performance in service industries and higher expectations for hard-hit sectors such as accommodation.

NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said that with China's control of the Covid-19 outbreak, consumer demand returned and "the service industry accelerated its recovery".

For manufacturing, Zhao added that companies -- including smaller ones -- have done better as well, although there have been some delays in imported raw materials due to the Covid-19 spread abroad, leading to higher prices and longer delivery times.

Coronavirus China NBS US factory activity Zhao Qinghe

China factory activity rises as economic recovery broadens: official

