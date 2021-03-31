ANL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
Sri Lanka make steady progress after Windies' 354

  • "I think it's about even-steven at this stage," said former West Indies captain Jason Holder.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

NORTH SOUND: Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies' first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne's third consecutive half-century to reach 136 for three at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday.

After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne's run of good scores -- going back to the series in South Africa last December -- continued with another composed innings of 55.

However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day's final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23 not out) provided on an increasingly placid surface with an unbroken stand of 59.

Earlier, Brathwaite extended his occupation of the crease to eight-and-a-half hours which brought him 126 off 311 deliveries with 13 fours, a ninth Test century in which he fulfilled the role of anchor of the innings.

His opposite number Dimuth Karunaratne, by contrast, survived 16 balls before an edged drive off fast bowler Alzarri Joseph produced a stunning diving catch at third slip by Nkrumah Bonner to send the left-hander back to the pavilion for just one when Sri Lanka started their reply immediately after lunch.

As in the first Test a week earlier at the same venue, occasional seamer Kyle Mayers accounted for Oshada Fernando and when Roach bowled Thirimanne through the gate, the innings was at a crossroads at 77 for three.

"I think it's about even-steven at this stage," said former West Indies captain Jason Holder.

"This is a pretty good batting wicket. You have to be really patient. Maybe if we can grab one or two more wickets early tomorrow before the new ball becomes due, we can put them under greater pressure."

First Test Kraigg Brathwaite Dhananjaya de Silva Dimuth Karunaratne Thirimanne's

