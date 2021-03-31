EU, Canadian envoys call on COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan values its relations with the European Union (EU) countries and Canada, and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually-beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the EU and Canada came under discussion.

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process.

