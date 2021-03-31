ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Scorching hot weather likely

Recorder Report 31 Mar 2021

KARACHI: A very hot and dry weather is likely to grip Sindh, southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan until April 3, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures are also likely to rise in most sub mountainous areas of the country. The scorching weather is expected to last until next Saturday, April 3.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heat wave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country,” the Met said.

Soaring mercury level is expected to sizzle the city with up to 40 degrees Celsius until April 3.

It said that a hot to very hot weather is likely to grip Karachi until April 3, with temperature ranging between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Dust raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

Day temperature may remain above normal between 4 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius in most plain areas.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and central and southern Balochistan.

The day’s maximum temperature was recorded in Dadu as 44 degrees Celsius, Mithi, Nawab shah, Chhor and Larkana 42, each, Lasbella, Mohenjo-Daro and Mirpurkhas 41, each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

