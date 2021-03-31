ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt starts screening of travellers

PPI 31 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Pechuho revealed that provincial health department had started screening of travellers on buses and at railway stations to monitor the situation and prepare for it appropriately.

She shared these updates during a press conference held at 3rd floor auditorium of Sindh Assembly building. Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Siraj Soomro were also present on this occasion.

Pechuho announced that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had cancelled the Rawalpindi public gathering, scheduled for April 4 to mark the 42nd death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and annual Urs of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar scheduled to take place at shrine in Sehwan Sharif on 12 April, amid the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

She explained that within one week there had been over 27,000 positive cases in Lahore, over 9,000 in KP, almost 8,000 in Islamabad and 3307 in Sindh. Out of these, there have been 142 deaths in KP, 434 in Punjab and 30 in Sindh.

The minister stated that due to the rising positivity cases in Punjab, it was necessary to postpone the PPP rally there as well as the annual Urs at Sehwan Sharif. Similarly, in order to curb the spread of pandemic, the department has begun to screen travellers on buses and at train stations to monitor the situation and prepare for it appropriately.

Travellers having fever will be tested for covid-19, and incase of positive result, their districts will be notified and the screened person will be asked to isolate at home for two weeks and their family will be asked to do the same.

The reason behind increased rate of infection in regions other than Sindh is a higher frequency of travelling in other regions.

Pechuho also stated that people aged 50 and above are now allowed to get registered for Covid-19 vaccination. There were total 362,000 doses initially sent by the federal government for 181,000 people. So far 163,808 doses have been utilized including senior citizens from the general population.

Sindh govt PPP Syed Nasir Hussain Shah COVID19 Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Qasim Siraj Soomro Dr Azra Pechuho Sindh Health and Population Welfare

Sindh govt starts screening of travellers

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.