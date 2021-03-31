Timely payment of dues: APNS thanks KP CM for accepting its demand

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) thanked Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister KP, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Arshad Khan, Secretary Information and Imdad ullah Khan, Director General, Information for accepting the demand of APNS for timely payments of provincial government advertisements.

Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, APNS in a joint statement, have stated that on the consistent efforts of Syed Haroon Shah, Chairman, APNS KP Committee for the years 2019-2021, the KP government has agreed to evolve a mechanism for timely and regular payments to media in the first week of every month. This measure will go a long way in helping the newspaper industry in the KP province as the member publications were facing acute liquidity problems due to delayed payment by the provincial departments. The APNS is confident that the announcement will be implemented in letter and spirit and the member publications will get their due payments by the appointed date. The APNS appreciates this gesture of the KP Government which was made possible with the consistent efforts of Syed Haroon Shah and the cooperation extended by DG Information, Imdad ullah Khan.—PR

