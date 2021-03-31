This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “PDM, Aurat March, Myanmar and all that” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has presented – like ever – a highly informed situationer. He has argued among other things, that “The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has all but interred the good of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with the bad.”

In my view, however, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), too, had left no stone unturned to achieve PDM’s near demise. It’s true that PPP co-chairman had linked en bloc resignations to the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. This he had demanded with a view to stepping up pressure on the establishment. Perhaps Maryam Nawaz had misread Zardari’s articulation, however crude. In other words, she had literally lost the plot, losing her ability to understand or cope with what is happening.

Sabiha Mumtaz (Lahore)

