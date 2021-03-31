SAU awards PhD degrees to four scholars

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) awarded PhD Degrees to four scholars during a meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies, presided over by SAU Tandojam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

The meeting approved awarding of PhD degrees to four scholars who have done research in various fields. Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi of agronomy department was awarded PhD degree on research entitled ‘Better Production of Sunflower and Water Consumption through Water Management,’ animal nutrition scholar Azizullah Memon completed research on ‘Impact of Limited Food (Hunger) on the Performance of Chicken Meat’ and been awarded PhD degree. Mohammad Chohan, a scholar in the field of Soil science has been awarded degree for his research on ‘Study of Groundwater (canal and polluted) Agricultural Land, Rice Grains and Arsenic in Rice Husks for Rice Cultivation,’ Shahanshah, a scholar of department of Education and Short Courses was awarded the PhD degree on his research entitled ‘Study of Standard Seeds and Marketing for Vegetables and Crops in Balochistan Province.’

Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said the scholars must use modern research methods to further their research work. The research of scholars would benefit the agriculture and farmers community of the country including Sindh, he added.

On this occasion, Director Advanced Studies Dr Mubeen Lodhi, dean of different faculties Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Khoonharo, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Engr Riasat Ali Kabar, Syed Ghiasuddin Shah, syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Engineer Mumtaz Ali Jakhro, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Jamro and others were present.

