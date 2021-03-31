ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Japan’s Topix falls, Nikkei up

Reuters 31 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by stocks that went ex-dividend, while the Nikkei inched up as investors bought back the benchmark after its underperformance against Topix following the Bank of Japan’s decision to only buy Topix-linked exchange traded funds.

The Topix lost 0.78% to close at 1,977.86, while the Nikkei index snapped early losses to inch up 0.16% to end at 29,432.70.

Topix heavyweights automaker Toyota Motor fell 1.22%, while mobile phone operator KDDI lost 3.11%. Nikkei heavyweight Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing jumped 3.17%.

The banking and securities sectors retreated amid fears that global banks could lose more than $6 billion from the downfall of Archegos Capital. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.49%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group slipped 0.96%, respectively.

Nomura Holdings, which plunged 16% on Monday after it flagged $2 billion in losses at a US subsidiary, lost 0.66%. The airline and shipping industry gained the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange, with ANA Holdings jumping 3.49% and Japan Airlines rising 2.53%. Kawasaki Kisen jumped 5.19% and Nippon Yusen gained 3.61%.

J.Front Retailing Co, up 5.24%, was the top gainer on the Nikkei index, followed by Kawasaki Kisen and CyberAgent Inc, up 4.04%.

Japan Post Holdings, down 6.41 %, was the largest percentage loser on the Nikkei, followed by KDDI, and Sumitomo Corp down 3.06%. There were 89 advancers on the Nikkei index against 128 decliners.

“Overall the market was affected by the shares that went ex-dividend,” said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist, Resona Asset Management. “Investors who have bought the Topix since the Bank of Japan’s announcement earlier this month to only buy the Topix-linked ETFs are now selling those and buying back the Nikkei.”

