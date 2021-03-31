ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling falls versus stronger dollar, stabilises versus euro

  • The UK's 2-year gilt yield also rose in early trade on Tuesday, up as much as 3 basis points at the 8-day high of 0.112pc.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

LONDON: The pound had its second consecutive day of losses against a stronger dollar on Tuesday as a new spike in U.S. Treasury yields saw the dollar hit a one-year high, while euro-sterling steadied, pausing its recent downward trajectory.

Accelerating U.S. vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package stoked inflation expectations and raised Treasury yields, with the safe-haven dollar also finding support as investors weighed up the fallout from the collapse of highly leveraged investment fund Archegos Capital.

At 1512 GMT, the pound was down 0.3pc against the dollar at $1.372.

Euro-sterling fell to as low as 85.12 pence per euro, before the pound eased some gains.

The pair changed hands at 85.485 at 1513 GMT.

Sterling has gained some 4.5pc against the euro so far this year. Analysts say the move is largely due to the pace of the UK's vaccine rollout, which is one of the fastest in the world and aims to offer shots to all adults by the end of July.

Some lockdown restrictions in England ended on Monday, in contrast to much of Europe, where France and Germany are among the countries contending with a third wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations.

"With diverging paths on the vaccination side in the UK and the EU, EUR/GBP may continue to drift lower towards the key 0.85000 support this week," wrote ING strategists in a note.

Commerzbank strategist You-Na Park-Heger struck a more cautious note, writing to clients that "even if the UK emerges more quickly from the corona crisis than for example the EU a large share of the positive news is likely to be priced in already."

She said that risks relating to the economic recovery, including the collapse of British exports to the European Union following Brexit, mean that the Bank of England might continue to maintain its expansionary monetary policy for a long time.

"Even though Sterling is going to be able to benefit from the projected end of the pandemic short-term, medium-term we remain sceptical about Sterling," she said.

Euro zone economic sentiment surged by much more than expected in March, data on Tuesday showed.

The UK's 2-year gilt yield also rose in early trade on Tuesday, up as much as 3 basis points at the 8-day high of 0.112pc.

"The sterling outlook remains positive, the combination of continued vaccinations, lifting of lockdown restrictions and rising yields all converging to support the pound," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital.

Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound in the week to March 23. Equiti Capital's Cole said that this suggests a "pool of untapped potential support for sterling".

Elsewhere, Britain's financial services minister said that Britain will focus first on regulating stablecoins, rather than the broader cryptocurrency market.

Euro Sterling Brexit Commerzbank U.S. Treasury yields economic recovery vaccine Dollar lockdown restrictions Covid infections

Sterling falls versus stronger dollar, stabilises versus euro

PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters