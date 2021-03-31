ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Pakistan

NDMA urges response measures to counter first heat wave

  • The authorities should ensure water conservation, availability of uninterrupted power supply, availability of standby generators in heatstroke centres/ hospitals.
APP 31 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) and local authorities to take effective response measures to mitigate the impacts of imminent heat wave expected in some areas of the country during the current week from Tuesday to Saturday.

NDMA quoting meteorological department warned on Tuesday that the first heat wave of the season is likely to grip the most plain areas including Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern and Southern Balochistan from Tuesday to Saturday.

Temperatures are most likely to soar in sub mountainous areas of the country.

Dust raising winds are also expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period said a press release.

PDMA and other relevant authorities have been asked to establish heatstroke stabilization centres and relief centres at government and private hospitals, basic, rural health units or any available government buildings and community centres by ensuring provision of basic facilities there.

The local authorities have been asked to improve coordination with emergency services and different departments, besides enhancing awareness campaign to educate the public on preventive measures.

A help line should also be set up to assist the affected people on priority.

General public, especially heatstroke victims should be provided water and necessary emergency medicines.

The general public especially farmers should be warned about the possible dust storm during harvesting and threshing.

PDMA should timely inform the NDMA about the assistance needed in establishing heatstroke centres, awareness campaign, or the issue of sending SMS alerts in relevant areas.

The authorities should ensure water conservation, availability of uninterrupted power supply, availability of standby generators in heatstroke centres/ hospitals.

Emergency services, ambulances with trained paramedics should be available around the clock, especially during day time, said the NDMA.

NDMA Meteorological department Emergency services PDMA Heat wave private hospitals

