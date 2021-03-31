NDMA urges response measures to counter first heat wave

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) and local authorities to take effective response measures to mitigate the impacts of imminent heat wave expected in some areas of the country during the current week from Tuesday to Saturday.

NDMA quoting meteorological department warned on Tuesday that the first heat wave of the season is likely to grip the most plain areas including Sindh, Southern Punjab, Eastern and Southern Balochistan from Tuesday to Saturday.

Temperatures are most likely to soar in sub mountainous areas of the country.

Dust raising winds are also expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period said a press release.

PDMA and other relevant authorities have been asked to establish heatstroke stabilization centres and relief centres at government and private hospitals, basic, rural health units or any available government buildings and community centres by ensuring provision of basic facilities there.

The local authorities have been asked to improve coordination with emergency services and different departments, besides enhancing awareness campaign to educate the public on preventive measures.

A help line should also be set up to assist the affected people on priority.

General public, especially heatstroke victims should be provided water and necessary emergency medicines.

The general public especially farmers should be warned about the possible dust storm during harvesting and threshing.

PDMA should timely inform the NDMA about the assistance needed in establishing heatstroke centres, awareness campaign, or the issue of sending SMS alerts in relevant areas.

The authorities should ensure water conservation, availability of uninterrupted power supply, availability of standby generators in heatstroke centres/ hospitals.

Emergency services, ambulances with trained paramedics should be available around the clock, especially during day time, said the NDMA.