Brazil creates over 400,000 formal jobs in Feb, highest in at least 20 years
30 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's economy added a net 401,639 formal jobs in February, Economy Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, the highest monthly figure in at least 20 years.
Some 1.69 million positions were created and 1.29 million were cut, the ministry said. In the first two months of this year the economy has created a net 659,780 formal jobs, also the highest in years.
