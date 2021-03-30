ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU says AstraZeneca under no UK obligation that would prevent EU vaccine supply

  • "AstraZeneca confirmed to us not being under any obligation to other parties that would impede to complete the fulfilment of its obligations" to the EU, the Commission spokeswoman said when asked about Hancock's statements.
  • Under the EU contract, AstraZeneca committed to supplying vaccines produced in four European factories, two of which are in Britain: Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: AstraZeneca has told the European Union that it has no legal obligations to Britain or other buyers that would prevent the full supply of COVID-19 doses under its contract with the EU, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Her comments at a news conference contradict statements made by British Health Minister Matt Hancock, who has repeatedly said the Anglo-Swedish firm has an exclusive deal with Britain that would justify prioritisation of supplies to the United Kingdom.

"AstraZeneca confirmed to us not being under any obligation to other parties that would impede to complete the fulfilment of its obligations" to the EU, the Commission spokeswoman said when asked about Hancock's statements.

Her statement repeated the main points of article 13.1 of the EU contract with AstraZeneca, under which the company agreed not to have any contractual obligations that would limit its ability to meet EU commitments. A spokesman for AstraZeneca said "the EU supply chain is overwhelmingly for the EU". He did not comment on whether UK factories named in the European Union contract were part of the EU supply chain.

The EU has launched talks with AstraZeneca under a dispute resolution mechanism included in its contract after the company said it would aim to deliver only 100 million doses by the end of June, instead of 300 million committed to in the EU contract.

The spokeswoman said talks with AstraZeneca were about making sure the company "make(s) full use of its supply lines and plants which are identified in our contract" to meet its obligations to the 27-country EU.

Under the EU contract, AstraZeneca committed to supplying vaccines produced in four European factories, two of which are in Britain: Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics.

Britain has so far exported no AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU, despite EU calls for access to doses produced there.

A third factory, run by AstraZeneca's sub-contractor Halix in the Netherlands, is also listed in the EU contract as a supplier of vaccines, but Britain says it is entitled to get doses from there too.

Despite having committed to delivering many more doses to the EU than to Britain by the end of March, AstraZeneca has so far shipped more vaccines to the UK than to the 27 EU countries combined, public data show.

The EU has blamed big shortfalls of AstraZeneca doses for its slow vaccine roll-out, which is lagging far behind those in former member Britain and the United States.

Many European countries briefly stopped using the shot earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots but resumed when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweighed the risks.

AstraZeneca vaccine AstraZeneca shots British health regulator blood clots supply of COVID doses

EU says AstraZeneca under no UK obligation that would prevent EU vaccine supply

PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters