Citizens of over 50 years to be vaccinated soon: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that the process of vaccination for citizens of over 50 year age would start after the vaccination of healthcare workers and senior citizens.

She expressed these views while inaugurating the vaccination centre here at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Usman Younis and senior officials were present on the occasion.

During the visit, Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the arrangements at the vaccination counter and waiting lounge.

PSH Secretary Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the Minister of all arrangements at the centre.

The Health Minister took feedback from citizens who shared their views.

She said, “More new vaccination counters are being set up in Punjab". She said that the citizens of the area would have a vaccination facility near their homes, adding that government had set up 20 counters in this center to facilitate people.

She said that the management ensured cleanliness very well at the centre. She requested people to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the center and said that senior citizens were being facilitated at the centre.

She said that all stakeholders would have to work together to overcome this pandemic.