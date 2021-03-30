ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan

Balochistan to be hub of economic & trade activities: Governor

  • Yasinzai lauded China's efforts to provide special privileges and facilities to traders and industrialists, especially in Balochistan.
APP 30 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said that Balochistan would become the hub of all economic and trade activities in entire region after completion of the mega project China- Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Governor Yasinzai said that while China is the largest producer of products in the world so on the other hand China is also the largest consumer country, therefore it is imperative that all our traders and industrialists take full advantage of the investment opportunities available in Gwadar.

He expressed these views while presiding over a roundtable conference organized by the "Friends of China Forum" in Quetta on the investment opportunities available in Gwadar and their benefits.

The Round Table Conference was attended by Chinese Consul General to Pakistan (Mr. Li Beijian), Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company Mr. Zhang Baozhong and PTI Advisor on Pak-China Cooperation Mr. Bayezid Khan Kasi and other traders.

During the Round Table Conference, they discussed the economic developments taking place in the region, new opportunities for trade with other countries and making full use of the facilities provided by the government.

On this occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that in view of CPEC, we have to focus on teaching our new generation modern technical and technical skills.

It is imperative that the government would take measures to establish new technical institutions for provision of modern skill youth under comprehensive strategy for interest of the province, he said.

Yasinzai lauded China's efforts to provide special privileges and facilities to traders and industrialists, especially in Balochistan.

He said that we are aware of the problems and difficulties faced by traders across the province.

The closure of business and commercial centers due to the deadly coronovirus has affected all walks of life, especially the business community, but the current government is taking concrete steps to revive all commercial and business activities, he concluded.

Balochistan CPEC Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

