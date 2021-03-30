Pakistan attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Iran: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Iran.

Talking to Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Dushanbe on Tuesday, he said the institutional mechanism between Pakistan and Iran has increased bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

The Foreign Minister said both the countries have a lot of opportunities regarding the promotion of economic and trade cooperation that needs to be harnessed.

He expressed the hope that the early establishment of Pak-Iran border market would benefit both the countries equally.

He also thanked the Iranian Foreign Minister over extending continuous support to the Pakistan's stance regarding Kashmir dispute at the international forums.

They also exchanged views on the regional situation including Afghan peace process. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said peaceful Afghanistan is crucial for the regional development and stability and promotion of contacts.