Heat wave persist over districts of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Tuesday, heat wave will persist over the districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Wednesday

Heat wave will persist over the districts of Sindh and Balochistan. Dry weather in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan.However, rain occured at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Rainfall(mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 08), Garhi Dupatta 06, Rawalakot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16, Pattan 05 Peshawar (City, Airport 01), Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 03, Astor 02 and Islamabad (Airport) 02.

Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperatures (°C): Nawab Shah 46, Dadu44, Padidan, Rohri, Mithi, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkar and Turbat 43.