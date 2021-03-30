ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

PM Imran tells Modi durable peace possible between Pakistan and India only by resolving ‘Kashmir issue’

  • "We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”
  • "I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COV1D-19 pandemic," says the PM .
BR Web Desk 30 Mar 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responding to his Indian counterpart’s letter said that peace between the two countries is contingent upon resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Imran Khan also conveyed his best wishes for the people of India in his response to Narendra Modi’s letter in which he had conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan on March 23.

"Thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day,” wrote Imran Khan in the letter. “The people of Pakistan commemorate this Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realise their full potential."

The Prime Minister told his Indian counterpart that Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all neighbours, including India. “We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”

He said to creation of an "enabling environment" between the two countries was essential if they were to have a result-oriented and constructive dialogue. "I also take this opportunity to convey our best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COV1D-19 pandemic. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," he wrote.

