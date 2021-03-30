Pakistan considers Afghan peace vital for regional stability, Qureshi tells Afghan president

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Dushanbe on Tuesday and discussed matters of bilateral interest including Afghan peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in the meeting that took place on the sidelines of Ninth Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Conference in the Tajik capital, expressed Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan considered peace in Afghanistan vital for sustainable stability in the region.

He expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan's position remained the same that the Afghan problem could not be solved through military option.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan supported a political solution to the Afghan problem through comprehensive dialogue, adding that positive developments as a result of intra-Afghan talks could help bring Afghan peace process to a logical conclusion.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Qureshi had arrived in Dushanbe on Monday where he will represent Pakistan at the Conference and highlight the country's role in Afghan peace and the future strategy to contribute to sustainable stability of the country.

He is due to hold meetings with his counterparts including Turkey, Iran, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.