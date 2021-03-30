PM Imran has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19: Faisal Javed Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ‘completely recovered’ from COVID-19 and has resumed official duties partially, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said on Tuesday.

The development comes after former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, President Arif Alvi, and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for the deadly virus.

In a tweet, the senator said that the premier has partially resumed official duties and is following the doctors' and international guidelines.

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that Imran Khan had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed the development on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran. His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot two days before he tested positive, the Prime Minister's Office had said.