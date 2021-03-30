ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

  • "We will be getting bulk vaccine by mid-April from CanSino from which three million vaccine doses can be made," Asad Umar announced.
  • This is the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase 3 trials, which was the first time ever that Pakistan had done so for any vaccine, he added.
Aisha Mahmood 30 Mar 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Tuesday that the first batch of China's CanSino vaccine will be received today.

In a tweet, the minister said that this is the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase three trials, adding that it was the first time ever that Pakistan had done so for any vaccine.

In another tweet, Umar shared that the country will also receive the vaccine in bulk from China by mid-April from which three million doses could be made. He added that the bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilised and packed in Pakistan.

"For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained," Umar tweeted.

Last week, Umar had announced that the coronavirus registration for people who are 50 and above will open on March 30. The vaccination drive to inoculate those 60 and above began on March 10, in which the oldest person who registered will be vaccinated first. The senior citizens are being administered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The government had launched the coronavirus vaccine drive in February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China.

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

