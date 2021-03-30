ANL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
DGKC 118.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.57%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.16%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 87.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.88%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.97%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
TRG 150.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.76 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.19%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,721 Decreased By ▼ -22.17 (-0.47%)
BR30 24,721 Decreased By ▼ -196.81 (-0.79%)
KSE100 44,230 Decreased By ▼ -201.54 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,156 Decreased By ▼ -108.28 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Tokyo's Nikkei closes slightly higher

  • The yen was at its weakest since March 2020 with the dollar buying 109.95 yen in Asian afternoon trade compared with 109.78 yen in New York.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Tuesday following another record finish for the Dow as Washington accelerates its vaccination programme, fuelling hopes for further economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 48.18 points, to 29,432.70, rising for a fourth straight session. But the broader Topix index fell 0.78 percent, or 15.48 points, to 1,977.86.

Shares faced selling pressure in early trade on the ex-dividend date near the end of the current fiscal year, as they started trading without the value of their next dividend payment.

"But market sentiment remains intact, backed by positive news, including vaccines in the US," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

Investors cheered US President Joe Biden's announcement of additional measures to boost vaccination efforts, stoking hopes for a swift return of economic activities.

They also welcomed news that a mega-ship had been unwedged after blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week.

Shortly before the market opened, the Japanese government announced that the nation's unemployment rate in February stood at 2.9 percent, flat from the previous month.

Investors continued to digest warnings on Monday from two major financial institutions, Japan's Nomura and Switzerland's Credit Suisse, who could face significant losses following reports of their exposure to a US fund that liquidated billions in stocks last week.

Nomura Holdings lost 0.66 percent to 599 yen after plunging more than 16 percent on Monday.

Finance sector shares will see "nervous trade in the immediate term", Okasan Online Securities said.

"But overall hopes for a general economic recovery are seen providing support for the market," it added.

The yen was at its weakest since March 2020 with the dollar buying 109.95 yen in Asian afternoon trade compared with 109.78 yen in New York.

Renesas fell 0.49 percent to 1,202 yen after the chip manufacturer said it may take three to four months to fully recover from a fire at one of its plants that threatens to worsen a global semiconductor shortage plaguing automakers.

Toyota lost 1.21 percent to 8,362 yen, but Nissan gained 1.40 percent to 612.6 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing surged 3.17 percent to 89,130 yen and SoftBank Group rose 1.01 percent to 9,172 yen.

