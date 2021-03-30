ANL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
Deliveroo set for £7.6bn London IPO: source close to the matter

  • Deliveroo's initial public offering due Wednesday will be priced at £3.90 per share.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain's Deliveroo faces a stock market launch that will value the app-driven meals delivery firm at £7.6 billion, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

Deliveroo's initial public offering due Wednesday will be priced at £3.90 per share, according to the source, giving it a valuation worth 8.9 billion euros or $10.5 billion.

