Deliveroo set for £7.6bn London IPO: source close to the matter
- Deliveroo's initial public offering due Wednesday will be priced at £3.90 per share.
30 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain's Deliveroo faces a stock market launch that will value the app-driven meals delivery firm at £7.6 billion, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.
Deliveroo's initial public offering due Wednesday will be priced at £3.90 per share, according to the source, giving it a valuation worth 8.9 billion euros or $10.5 billion.
